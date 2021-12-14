Set in Hudson's historic downtown district, this 1875 home was originally constructed as a rectory. Over 130 years later, the entire house was renovated to add modern conveniences and Victorian era character.
The intricate detail that defines this house starts at the front elevation with decorative trim and brick work. Stepping through the front door, the entryway includes a large transom, a grand staircase with a detailed banister and intricate wood work.
Amenities in this single family home include an attached three-car garage, three fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout the property, a copper bathtub and copper sinks, 10-foot ceilings and three covered porches. Central air has been added to the property.
- Asking price: $1.1 million
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,044
- Acres: 0.40
- Year built: 1875
