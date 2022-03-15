Cedar Lake is the star of this property. The 1120 acre lake can be seen from the kitchen, bedrooms and the finished walk-out basement. The property also includes outdoor space to enjoy the view: Check-out the stone patio and the enclosed gazebo. Mature trees offer shade for those enjoying the view; they're also good for hammocks.
The property includes a dock and a boat hoist. According to the Wisconsin DNR, fish that can be found in Cedar Lake include musky, panfish, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye.
The interior of this home should not be overlooked. The living room is large and clean with a fireplace. The kitchen has a wall oven and stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms are all on the second floor and a family room is in the walk-out basement. The basement also includes a projector for movie nights, a kitchenette and a fireplace. A wall of windows in the family room look out onto the patio and the lake.
- Asking price: $699,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,682
- Acres: 0.39
- Year built: 1962
