Hudson
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,629
- Year built: 1994
- Acres: 0.43
- Asking price: $425,000
Kids will love this home and the tree fort in the backyard. Inside the house has a vaulted ceiling in the open concept main living space and a kitchen with a large island that provides extra storage. The house's lower level has a rec room and an additional room that could be used as an office, gym or bedroom.
Spring Valley
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,908
- Year built: 2010
- Acres: 21.97
- Asking price: $790,000
This home is perfect for those who love to be outside. The property's nearly 22 acres has two ponds and is ready for horses. The large backyard also has fireplace and pizza oven on a patio under mature trees.
Inside the home has a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, hickory cabinets, granite counters, a wine refrigerator, two ovens and more. The living space has a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning fireplace.
New Richmond
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,908
- Year built: 2004
- Acres: 3.75
- Asking price: $625,000
If one owner's suite isn't enough, this home is perfect for you. The main floor has two suites and an addition room that can be used as a bedroom or office. The lower level is a walkout and has two bedrooms with a bathroom, exercise room, wet bar and an amusement room. There is a bonus room above the garage.
Outside there is a trail to a private camp site, a large deck, a patio with a fire pit, a garden shed and a chicken coop and chicken run that is ready to host feathered friends.