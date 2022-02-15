It is hard to find something that this Hudson condo does not include.
The large home looks out over the St. Croix River. The water can be seen from the main living space, owner's suite and the deck that is off of the living room.
Inside the living room and kitchen are in one large, open room. Despite the seamless transition from one room to another, the spaces feel defined. A long island works to contain the kitchen. Meanwhile the living room's center is the gas burning fireplace. A formal dining table may not been needed as the island has seating for at least four people. But, there is space in the living room for a table.
Both bedrooms in the home come with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with heated floors. The owner's suite has a full bath and double vanity.
It is easy to get out and experience the city of Hudson from this condo as restaurants, shops, the bandshell and entertainment are all within walking distance. A rooftop deck is great for hosting friends after a night out on the town.
- Asking price: $875,000
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,700
- Acres: N/A
- Year built: 2020
- Home owner's association fee: $4,200 annually
