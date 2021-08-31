The interior of this home is a perfect combination of log cabin and modern home. The living room includes hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soap stone wood stove and a staircase that ties together wood and metal to create a statement piece. In the living room and throughout the home, the ceilings feature wood beams.
The entire home is open and has a natural flow from room to room. Nearly every space of this interior has been updated recently.
After a long day relax in the back sunroom or outside. The backyard features a patio, hot tub and pool. The yard is private as it is surrounded by trees.
- Asking price: $539,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,780
- Acres: 5.23
- Year built: 1979
- Date listed: Aug. 29
