This is truly a one-of-a-kind home, which sits on over 13 pristine acres in Hudson, is a must-see.
The interior of the home feels like a chalet with open spaces, a stone fireplace and walls and ceilings made of beautifully stained wood.
The home includes open concept living, a large theater room, a private pool, tennis court, a sauna, a mile of paved trails, a private guest house and more. Photos speak for themselves.
- Asking price: $1.7 million
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 5,802
- Acres: 13.9
- Year built: 1976
