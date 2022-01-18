It's hard to choose a favorite spot in this house. Every room is cozy and pristine.
The living room has a soaring vaults with a two-story fireplace and large windows. The long window seat is the ideal place to perch and look out over the St. Croix River Valley; an incredible view in every season.
Off of the living room is the dining room. The dining space sits under a loft that looks out over the living room. The lower ceiling makes the space feel more intimate than the living room. It is still a good size room and includes a built-in that has extra storage and a countertop that could be used for serving food and/or a large coffee bar.
The dining room is open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has a detailed backsplash, upper and lower cabinets, quartz countertops and an island that offers more work space. The island's bar top also has room for at least three people. One of the most handy additions to the kitchen is a built-in desk. This is great for planning meals or reading while food cooks. The work station is also an ideal place to park kids to keep an eye on them as they do homework.
Residents could easily avoid stairs as the laundry room and owner's suite are both on the main floor. The suite includes a large bedroom with a private bathroom (complete with a stylish soaking tub and a shower with two shower heads) and a custom walk-in closet.
The second bedroom is also on the main floor while the other three bedrooms are on the lower level. The lower level also houses a family room and a wet bar. The lower level's walk-out leads to a stamped patio with room for a sitting space and the hot tub.
- Asking price: $899,900
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,211
- Acres: 2.97
- Year built: 2004
