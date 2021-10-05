Arriving on the market Friday, Oct. 8, this custom home in Hudson is uniquely stunning. Inside and out, the modern style is felt in this home. The interior is simple and yet inviting. The living room has a fireplace and large windows that look out at the property's numerous trees to warm the room. The living area also has a lofted portion that has a wooden ceiling that has been stained a light brown with red hues. This wood runs throughout the home: the walls and ceiling in the passageway from the living room to dining room, the staircase to a bedroom loft, bedroom ceilings, an accent wall in the family room, etc.
Due to the unusual shape of the home and the modern style, every room in the house is different. Even the bathrooms offer pops of color, fun patterns and modern touches (the vanities and mirrors and fabulous).
Outside there is a detached two car garage that has a heated and cooled bonus room. The back yard is surrounded by trees and is secluded from the neighbors. A patio and small gardens make it a great place to sit and enjoy the view.
- Asking price: $399,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,568
- Acres: 0.44
- Year built: 1976
