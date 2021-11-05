#8 72nd Avenue, Wilson
- Price: $749,000
- Date sold: Oct. 1
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 5,400
- Acres: 40
- Year built: 2005
#7 Troy Glen Drive, River Falls
- Price: $750,000
- Date sold: Oct. 6
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 4,350
- Acres: 3.33
- Year built: 1999
#6 Hwy 35, Hudson
- Price: $770,000
- Date sold: Oct. 1
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,856
- Acres: 4.46
- Year built: 1992
#5 Meadow Ridge Lane, Hudson
- Price: $790,000
- Date sold: Oct. 1
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,624
- Acres: 1
- Year built: 2021
#4 Arrowood Trail, Hudson
- Price: $800,000
- Date sold: Oct. 29
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,984
- Acres: 7.38
- Year built: 1993
#3 East Cove Road, Hudson
- Price: $850,000
- Date sold: Oct. 8
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,096
- Acres: 1.17
- Year built: 2007
#2 Prairie Meadows Drive, Hudson
- Price: $851,000
- Date sold: Oct. 14
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,636
- Acres: 2.12
- Year built: 2012
#1 Jack Pine Drive, Hudson
- Price: $889,900
- Date sold: Oct. 12
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,995
- Acres: 2.44
- Year built: 2004
