St. Croix County most expensive homes bought in October
#8 72nd Avenue, Wilson

  • Price: $749,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 1
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: six
  • Square feet: 5,400
  • Acres: 40
  • Year built: 2005

#7 Troy Glen Drive, River Falls

  • Price: $750,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 6
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 4,350
  • Acres: 3.33
  • Year built: 1999

#6 Hwy 35, Hudson

  • Price: $770,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 1
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,856
  • Acres: 4.46
  • Year built: 1992

#5 Meadow Ridge Lane, Hudson

  • Price: $790,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 1
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,624
  • Acres: 1
  • Year built: 2021

#4 Arrowood Trail, Hudson

  • Price: $800,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 29
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,984
  • Acres: 7.38
  • Year built: 1993

#3 East Cove Road, Hudson

  • Price: $850,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 8
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,096
  • Acres: 1.17
  • Year built: 2007

#2 Prairie Meadows Drive, Hudson

  • Price: $851,000
  • Date sold: Oct. 14
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,636
  • Acres: 2.12
  • Year built: 2012

#1 Jack Pine Drive, Hudson

  • Price: $889,900
  • Date sold: Oct. 12
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,995
  • Acres: 2.44
  • Year built: 2004

