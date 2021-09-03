10. 113th Avenue, Roberts
- Price: $645,000
- Date sold: Aug. 2
- Bedroom: three
- Bathroom: three
- Square feet: 3,186
- Acres: 7.40
- Year built: 2015
9. Stonepine Bay, Hudson
- Price: $645,000
- Date sold: Aug. 18
- Bedroom: three
- Bathroom: three
- Square feet: 3,110
- Acres: 0.44
- Year built: 1997
8. Mallalieu Drive, Hudson
- Price: $655,000
- Date sold: Aug. 2
- Bedroom: four
- Bathroom: four
- Square feet: 2,688
- Acres: 0.82
- Year built: 1951
7. 104th Street, Roberts
- Price: $675,000
- Date sold: Aug. 16
- Bedroom: four
- Bathroom: three
- Square feet: 3,832
- Acres: 24.81
- Year built: 2020
6. Waters Edge Drive, New Richmond
- Price: $700,000
- Date sold: Aug. 30
- Bedroom: five
- Bathroom: four
- Square feet: 4,000
- Acres: 2.06
- Year built: 2006
5. Regal Ridge, Hudson
- Price: $700,000
- Date sold: Aug. 19
- Bedroom: three
- Bathroom: four
- Square feet: 3,900
- Acres: 2.41
- Year built: 2003
4. 112th Street, Roberts
- Price: $750,000
- Date sold: Aug. 27
- Bedroom: three
- Bathroom: three
- Square feet: 2,650
- Acres: 4.32
- Year built: 1978
3. Highlander Trail, Hudson
- Price: $833,000
- Date sold: Aug. 27
- Bedroom: five
- Bathroom: four
- Square feet: 3,833
- Acres: 3.76
- Year built: 2006
2. County Road, Hudson
- Price: $1,075,000
- Date sold: Aug. 6
- Bedroom: four
- Bathroom: three
- Square feet: 2,580
- Acres: 82
- Year built: 1974
1. Starrwood, Hudson
- Price: $1,400,000
- Date sold: Aug. 30
- Bedroom: five
- Bathroom: five
- Square feet: 5,513
- Acres: 1.61
- Year built: 2007
