St. Croix County most expensive homes sold in August
10. 113th Avenue, Roberts 

  • Price: $645,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 2
  • Bedroom: three
  • Bathroom: three
  • Square feet: 3,186
  • Acres: 7.40
  • Year built: 2015

9. Stonepine Bay, Hudson 

  • Price: $645,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 18
  • Bedroom: three
  • Bathroom: three
  • Square feet: 3,110
  • Acres: 0.44
  • Year built: 1997

8. Mallalieu Drive, Hudson 

  • Price: $655,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 2
  • Bedroom: four
  • Bathroom: four
  • Square feet: 2,688
  • Acres: 0.82
  • Year built: 1951

7. 104th Street, Roberts 

  • Price: $675,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 16
  • Bedroom: four
  • Bathroom: three
  • Square feet: 3,832
  • Acres: 24.81
  • Year built: 2020

6. Waters Edge Drive, New Richmond 

  • Price: $700,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 30
  • Bedroom: five
  • Bathroom: four
  • Square feet: 4,000
  • Acres: 2.06
  • Year built: 2006

5. Regal Ridge, Hudson

  • Price: $700,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 19
  • Bedroom: three
  • Bathroom: four
  • Square feet: 3,900
  • Acres: 2.41
  • Year built: 2003

4. 112th Street, Roberts 

  • Price: $750,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 27
  • Bedroom: three
  • Bathroom: three
  • Square feet: 2,650
  • Acres: 4.32
  • Year built: 1978

3. Highlander Trail, Hudson

  • Price: $833,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 27
  • Bedroom: five
  • Bathroom: four
  • Square feet: 3,833
  • Acres: 3.76
  • Year built: 2006

2. County Road, Hudson

  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 6
  • Bedroom: four
  • Bathroom: three
  • Square feet: 2,580
  • Acres: 82
  • Year built: 1974

1. Starrwood, Hudson 

  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Date sold: Aug. 30
  • Bedroom: five
  • Bathroom: five
  • Square feet: 5,513
  • Acres: 1.61
  • Year built: 2007

