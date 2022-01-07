#10: Eagle Bluff Drive, Hudson
- Sold for: $658,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,468
- Acres: 1.48
- Year built: 2002
- Date bought: Dec. 20
#9: 250th Street, Woodville
- Sold for: $675,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,344
- Acres: 18.96
- Year built: 2019
- Date bought: Dec. 8
#8: Hidden Lake Road, Roberts
- Sold for: $695,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,918
- Acres: 2.78
- Year built: 2004
- Date bought: Dec. 21
#7: 62nd Street, Somerset
- Sold for: $699,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,974
- Acres: 2.9
- Year built: 2003
- Date bought: Dec. 23
#6: Saint Annes Parkway, Hudson
- Sold for: $750,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,800
- Acres: 1.30
- Year built: 1999
- Date bought: Dec. 27
#5: Heritage Trail, Houlton
- Sold for: $775,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,625
- Acres: 3.0
- Year built: 2004
- Date bought: Dec. 17
#4: 47th Street, Somerset
- Sold for: $775,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,526
- Acres: 12.78
- Year built: 1995
- Date bought: Dec. 20
#3: Peaceable Hill Road, Hudson
- Sold for: $900,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,685
- Acres: 1.35
- Year built: 2019
- Date bought: Dec. 17
#2: 77th Street, Somerset
- Sold for: $920,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 5,000
- Acres: 3.19
- Year built: 1996
- Date bought: Dec. 28
#1: White Eagle Trail, Hudson
- Sold for: $980,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 5,310
- Acres: 3.72
- Year built: 2005
- Date bought: Dec. 10
