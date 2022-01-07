St. Croix County, Wis., most expensive homes bought in December
Photo from Realtor.com

#10: Eagle Bluff Drive, Hudson 

  • Sold for: $658,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,468
  • Acres: 1.48
  • Year built: 2002
  • Date bought: Dec. 20

#9: 250th Street, Woodville

  • Sold for: $675,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,344
  • Acres: 18.96
  • Year built: 2019
  • Date bought: Dec. 8

#8: Hidden Lake Road, Roberts

  • Sold for: $695,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,918
  • Acres: 2.78
  • Year built: 2004
  • Date bought: Dec. 21

#7: 62nd Street, Somerset

  • Sold for: $699,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,974
  • Acres: 2.9
  • Year built: 2003 
  • Date bought: Dec. 23

#6: Saint Annes Parkway, Hudson 

  • Sold for: $750,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,800
  • Acres: 1.30
  • Year built: 1999
  • Date bought: Dec. 27

#5: Heritage Trail, Houlton

  • Sold for: $775,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,625
  • Acres: 3.0
  • Year built: 2004
  • Date bought: Dec. 17

#4: 47th Street, Somerset

  • Sold for: $775,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,526
  • Acres: 12.78
  • Year built: 1995
  • Date bought: Dec. 20 

#3: Peaceable Hill Road, Hudson

  • Sold for: $900,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,685
  • Acres: 1.35
  • Year built: 2019
  • Date bought: Dec. 17

#2: 77th Street, Somerset

  • Sold for: $920,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 5,000
  • Acres: 3.19
  • Year built: 1996
  • Date bought: Dec. 28

#1: White Eagle Trail, Hudson

  • Sold for: $980,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 5,310
  • Acres: 3.72
  • Year built: 2005
  • Date bought: Dec. 10 

