This 101-year-old house sits on a large lot within walking distance of businesses and Mary Park Lake and park. The cheery home has recently been remodeled. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cupboards with spotless wood countertops.
Two of the house's bedrooms are upstairs. The rooms are large and filled with character. The third room is on the main floor.
This property comes with an attached apartment, which has a living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. This could be used as a rental property or as a landing spot for college kids or visiting family.
Outside is a large yard. As a bonus, the yard is completely fenced-in. A storage shed sits within the yard, which is ideal for anyone who plans to create a garden and needs a place to store gardening tools.
- Asking price: $259,900
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,650
- Acres: 0.24
- Year built: 1920
