Occupants of this Hudson home will always feel close to nature. The main living space has a wall of windows that look out to a backyard filled with trees of various species. Inside, natural elements are on full display, including a rock fireplace, wooden accents with a light stain, and a one-of-a-kind transom.
Single-level living is easy in this home. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and laundry room are all on the main floor. The lower level houses two more bedrooms, a family room, kitchenette, and a home theater.
The hidden gem of this property is the enclosed gazebo that sits atop the property's hill. The gazebo offers panoramic views of the community and is ideal for watching sunrises and sunsets.
- Asking price: $750,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 4,180
- Acres: 2.31
- Year built: 2004
