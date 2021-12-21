The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust says of prairie style, "Inspired by the broad, flat landscape of America’s Midwest, the prairie style was the first uniquely American architectural style of what has been called 'the American Century.'” This Houlton home has numerous characteristics that are seen in most prairie style buildings: an open floor plan, overhanging eves, large windows, the use of natural materials and horizontal lines.
Clean lines define the main living space of the house: columns in the entryway, rectangular windows with etchings along the exterior of the glass, and built-ins with horizontal and vertical lines carved into the wood for decoration. The main living space is also open but, like most prairie style homes, it is not symmetrical. Visitors get a foreshadowing of the home's a-symmetry when looking at the front door. On two-thirds of the door there is a simple geometric patter with a detailed window at the top of the door. On the other third of the door is two horizontal windows; one is a long rectangle and the other a small square. On houses that are perfectly symmetrical, this door would look out of place. But for this home, it can be considered perfect.
Four bedrooms are on the second floor of the house. The owner's suite includes a gas fireplace and a large bathroom, complete with two sinks and a jet tub.
A family room and the fifth bedroom are housed in the lower level of the house, making it perfect for guests. The large family room has a wet bar, a fireplace, a large wine cellar and row of large windows that look out into the backyard. The backyard has a new concrete patio that includes space for an outdoor table and a space for fires. It comes equipped with a fire circle.
- Asking price: $685,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,728
- Acres: 3.00
- Year built: 2001
