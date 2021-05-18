The most striking aspect of this home, inside and out, is the geodesic dome that covers about half of the house. Inside the angles and shapes of walls and windows change due to the dome. Some rooms have straight lines and rectangular windows while others include curved walls and one room has a collection of triangular windows.
Inside the dome is accentuated with planked wood walls and ceilings that carry on the dome's geometric pattern. The interior also includes fresh paint, new carpet and a sauna.
Outside there is a wrap-around deck that is perfect for entertaining. Next to the house is an fenced in-ground pool.
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,599
- Year built: 1977
- Acreage: 2.88
- Asking price: $339,900
