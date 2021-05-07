ROBERTS --- The new Harris Rebar now houses 29 employees, 23 of which are new to the county.
The new facility is 50,000 square feet of rebar fabrication and office facility. It consolidates locations in Minneapolis, Menomonie and Eau Claire. Derrick Building Solutions served as general contractor with Cedar Corporation as the project architect.
A ribbon-cutting was held in April, with local and state representatives marking the opening, according to a news release.
Harris Rebar was attracted to Roberts due to the Union Pacific line running through the community. It provides the company with an availability of rail spur.
The company received a state tax credit award from the Wisconsin EDC that will use performance-based credits to offset its corporate tax liability over a period of time.
Harris Rebar is owned by Nucor, a North American-based producer of steel and steel products. The company, with facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, produces carbon and alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, steel piling and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.