Hudson twin home
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 894
- Year built: 1970
- Acres: 0.17
- Asking price: $214,900
Clean and crisp, this home is move-in ready. The property includes an attached garage, a quaint back deck and it sits in a quiet neighborhood but is close to shops and restaurants. The basement is ready to be finished.
Spring Valley charmer
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,545
- Year built: 1935
- Acres: 0.31
- Asking price: $215,000
Beautiful accents are sprinkled throughout this single family home including hardwood floors, crown moulding and a window seat. The three bedrooms are all on the second floor. Outside there is a spacious deck and a detached three-car garage.
A house in Madison
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: one
- Square feet: 1,080
- Year built: 1936
- Acres: 0.12
- Asking price: $214,900
This Cape Cod house in Madison is full of surprises, including a bay window, unique interior doorways, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful upstairs master bedroom that includes exposed beams and a lounge area. This house also sits on a corner lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.