Hudson
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,062
- Year built: 1991
- Acreage: 2.37
- Asking price: $659,900
The show-stopper of this home is the vaulted ceiling and loft in the living space. The space—which has floor to ceiling windows—offers plenty of room for a large wood burning fireplace and a grand piano. Meanwhile the loft has a floor to ceiling built-in shelving unit that has enough room for any book lover. The upper level also includes an owner’s suite and three more bedrooms.
Outside enjoy a natural retreat with a deck, patio and shade from mature trees. For gardeners there is plenty of room to grow shade and sun gardens.
Somerset
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,842
- Year built: 1999
- Acreage: 3.80
- Asking price: $474,900
There are not many houses like this home in Wisconsin. The house has over 3,500 square feet of living space, which is all on one level. The main living area has an open floor plan that encourages residents to move outside. One of the exterior living spaces includes a grand pergola.
The one-of-a-kind architecture seen outside is also included in the interior. Beams, wood elements and a pergola structure attached to the ceiling in the dining area help to define each space while offering unique charm.
Nothing in this home is boring but the most surprising aspect of the property is the home movie theater, which is painted bright pink.
