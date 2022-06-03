Historic house in Hudson, Wisconsin, downtown for sale
Photo from Realtor.com

This house in downtown Hudson feels like a life-size dollhouse from the turn of the century. 

Every space in the home has been maintained and updated when needed. Starting on the front porch, the space is ideal for a porch swing and string lights. Inside, the living room features crown moulding and hardwood floors. A large cased opening connects the living and dining rooms. 

Past the dining room is an updated kitchen. It features an island with pendant lights, space for a breakfast nook and plenty of storage and counter space. At the back of the house is a bonus room with vaulted ceilings and access to the backyard. 

One bedroom is on the main floor, just off of the living room. The other two bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs. 

Outside the home has an open, sunny yard that is full of potential. The property also comes with a one car garage. 

  • Asking price: $265,00
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Square feet: 1,406
  • Acres: 0.27
  • Year built: 1905

6th Street, Hudson

