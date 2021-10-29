This home is filled with luxury and popular items including a gourmet kitchen, three bedrooms on the upper level (including the owner's suite with an over-sized soaking tub), a laundry room on the upper level, pull-out steps under sinks, a Jack and Jill bathroom and more.
The lower level of the house is a walk out and includes floor heating, a bedroom, recreation room and a bathroom.
It is easy to spend time outside on this property with a front porch, a large deck (including a screened-in portion) attached to the main level, a brick patio with a fire pit and steps that lead down into the property's wooded area.
- Asking price: $650,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,468
- Acres: 1.48
- Year built: 2002
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.