This irrigated, invisible-fenced corner lot boasts plenty of room to entertain whether around the fire pit or expansive dual-access porch featuring outdoor kitchen amenities, entertainment and hot tub.
On the front side of the home the term "open concept" is an understatement. The kitchen, dining room and living room flow together perfectly. The main floor features fusion quartzite countertops, commercial-grade appliances, pristine hardwood floors and the list goes on.
The upper level has an enormous family room with projector setup for movie nights and owner's suite. Massive windows showcase panoramic views of residential Hudson and the lake.
- Asking price: $725,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 4,200
- Acres: 0.36
- Year built: 1940
