Still looking for a gift for Dad? These local shops have you covered. Check out their recommendations for Father’s Day gifts: 

Shirt and Hat for exploring

The Purple Tree in Hudson 

Made for the outdoor enthusiast soul, this shirt is full of life, texture and light-heartedness. With a barely there feel and 100% Organic Cotton construction, the wearer can create the rest of the story. 

Grilling combo

The Purple Tree in Hudson 

Help your dad up his grilling game with this sweet combo.  Fun Fact for Dad: Lighters are commonplace in many junk drawers–and over 350 million of them get thrown away every year. Those lighters can spend up to 400 years in landfills, meaning that lighting your favorite candle might have a greater ecological impact than you think. Get your flame flickering with this rechargeable lighter, designed to last a lifetime.

Sporting World Fishing.jpg

 

Fishing gear

Sporting World River Falls 

Set Dad up with some fishing gear from Sporting World. Sporting World has rod/reel combos or build your own by pairing a rod with our baitcasting, spinner, or closed-face reels. It also has plastic baits, jigs, and other lures that will fit in the tackle box selection.

Sporting World Golf.jpg

Golf gear

Sporting World River Falls

Sporting World offers a selection of golf irons, drivers and putters for dad to put in one of the store’s golf bag selections. A pair of golf shoes or extra golf balls and tees are available as well. 

 

 

Dad-approved decor

 

 

Loganberry Interiors New Richmond

Find a piece that says “Dad” to you. From motorcycles to fishing, Loganberry has plenty of choices for dad.  

 

Cool koozie

 

Loganberry Interiors New Richmond

Help keep dad cool and hydrated this year with a koozie gift. Loganberry has a variety of koozies for all interests, and even for both sides of the river. 

 

 

Dad Joke socks

Fox Den River Falls 

Fox Den offers a selection of funny socks for Dad. Show your appreciation for his dad jokes, compliment his brewing skills or outfit him with “Game of Thrones” quotes. 

 

 

 

Candles

Fox Den River Falls

Candles are a fun option for dad. Fox Den offers options outside of the typical floral or sweet. If dad prefers a more traditionally masculine scent, try Leather or Gasoline. 

