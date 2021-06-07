The St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC) elected new officers and a board member for the 2021-2022 year at its annual meeting held remotely on Tuesday, May 11.
Angela Popenhagen, the principal of Stevens Engineers of Hudson, was elected board president. She has served on the board since 2017.
Popenhagen replaces Rob Kreibich who completed his term as president. Kreibich will continue to serve on the board and the executive committee as past president.
Aaron Sundeen, director of project development at Derrick Building Solutions of New Richmond, was elected first vice president.
Krista Paulus, relationship manager, commercial banking of Security Financial Bank of River Falls, was elected second vice president.
Cameron Kelly, was re-elected corporate secretary-treasurer. He is an attorney with Lommen Abdo, P.A. in the Hudson office.
April Nelson, Tom Borowski, and Rob Kreibich were re-elected to the board. Nelson is a vice president and loan officer with WBD. Borowski is president of Hudson Hospital & Clinic. Kreibich is the executive director of the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.
Scott Morrissette of River Falls was elected to a three-year term on the board. He is a
vice president, business banking with Bremer Bank and serves on the River Falls City Council.
