St. Croix Economic Development Corporation proclaimed Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 as Craft Brewery Day in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
The EDC will recognize six breweries in the county with proclamations signed by board President Angela Popenhagen and Executive Director Bill Rubin. The breweries are Rush River Brewery, River Falls; Pitchfork Brewery, Town of Hudson; Oliphant Brewery, Somerset; Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill, Roberts; Hop & Barrel, Hudson; and Lift Bridge Brewing, New Richmond.
The proclamations will be ground shipped to the breweries. A special, in-person presentation will occur at Lift Bridge at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday part of an EDC membership event.
The proclamation points out craft breweries provide significant opportunities for community and economic development. They are gathering spots for residents and tourists. Many of the breweries enjoy a stellar following across the region and Midwest, which helps brand the St. Croix Valley.
Statewide, craft breweries make a big impact. They contribute around $9 billion to Wisconsin’s economy each year, along with 62,000+ jobs and $2.5 billion in wages and benefits.
Like other business sectors, breweries are returning to normalcy following some challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The EDC asks residents to consider stopping at a brewery taproom or placing a pickup order as an alternative. Whether enjoying a lager, pilsner, pale ale, IPA or stout, please do so responsibly, the EDC said.
