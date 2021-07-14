Xcel Energy transmission patrol crews are currently inspecting transmission lines via helicopter to ensure the electric system remains reliable through the rest of the summer cooling season. The inspections also meet federal regulatory compliance requirements to secure a reliable electric system.
The crews will identify potential trouble spots along these lines or structural issues that need to be addressed and repaired. They will also look for encroachment issues, such as buildings on or near right of ways, or trees growing too close to transmission lines.
They will be inspecting the entire system in Wisconsin beginning in areas north of Eau Claire to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and then they will work their way south to the La Crosse area, with the inspections expected to be complete by the middle of August.
Inspections are done either from the ground or air. Helicopter inspections gives the company an opportunity to take a closer look at the lines and see a fairly close, birds-eye view to identify potential issues to help ensure the reliability of the grid.
Helicopters will fly within 50 feet of transmission lines at varying speeds. At times the helicopter will hover near infrastructure to perform more detailed inspections. The exact flight schedule is dependent on weather and flying conditions.
Xcel Energy operates more than 7,000 miles of high voltage transmission lines in the Upper Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.