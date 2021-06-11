To help aid those in the community facing food insecurity, the WESTconsin Credit Union Summer Food Drive will kick off on Monday, June 14, and run through Saturday, June 26. WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in offices. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.
“Over the last year, we had to forego collecting hard goods for our local food pantries and are very happy to finally be able to accept these items again,” says Stephanie Rasmussen, chief executive officer.
She noted that that “monetary donations are also especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food.”
