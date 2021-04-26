Wisconsin gas prices held in the past week -- despite colder than usual temperatures and less travel, averaging $2.74 per gallon as of Monday, April 26, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin.
Gas prices in Wisconsin are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.53 per gallon higher than a year ago.
That compares to a nominal price drop in Minnesota, which gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week. That is reflected in the average of $2.73 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin is priced at $2.53 while the most expensive is $2.99, a difference of 46 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline rose 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week; the national average today was $2.87. That average is up 2 cents from a month ago and $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Wisconsin and the national average going back ten years:
April 26, 2020: $1.21/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 26, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
April 26, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
April 26, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
April 26, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
April 26, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
April 26, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)
April 26, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
April 26, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
April 26, 2011: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)
(0) comments
