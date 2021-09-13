MADISON, Wis. – Applications are being accepted now from young companies that want to tell th
The 2021 format includes two pitch opportunities – the Tech Council Investor Networks track (five-minute presentations) and the popular Elevator Pitch Olympics. All registered companies are eligible for “Investor Intros,” which will allow pre-selected companies brief, one-on-one meetings with targeted angel and venture investors.
Instructions for how to apply for all or a mix of the investor presentation opportunities can be found at wisearlystage.com on the “ESS Application” tab.
At least one applicant must register in advance for the conference. Companies selected for the Tech Council Investor Networks track presentations will also receive a complimentary individual membership to the Tech Council’s Innovation Network for one year.
The deadline to apply online is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Here are the three company forums; companies may apply for one, two or all three opportunities to be seen, heard and make a splash!
Tech Council Investor Networks Track – Wednesday, Nov. 3:
These tracks will feature more than 20 companies from the Midwest representing an array of industries, such as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, health care, information technology, medical device and mobile application sectors.
Companies selected will have many opportunities to interest investors: a five-minute presentation, networking receptions and an executive summary published in the investor-only program. Selected companies will also be invited to participate in a pre-conference practice session with a group of mentors.
Elevator Pitch Olympics – Thursday, Nov. 4:
Companies or entrepreneurs selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics will give a 90-second pitch in front of conference attendees and a panel of investors. The investors will score the presenter on a scale of 1 to 5, focusing on whether the pitch was compelling enough to arrange a follow-up meeting, and will offer immediate feedback.
About 15 companies will be selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics. In past years, these have been companies just forming, seeking a smaller investment round or planning to do so within the next year. There are crystal awards for the top presenters!
Investor Intros – Thursday, Nov. 4:
Companies selected for the popular Investor Intros will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with investors from Wisconsin and beyond. To foster this type of communication, the Investor Intros will feature pre-scheduled, strategic meetings between investors and emerging companies. This format will resemble a “speed dating” exercise, allowing both parties to learn more about each other and explore potential relationships.
The conference will feature a number of opportunities for young companies to learn:
- Keynote speakers and targeted panel discussions featuring leading entrepreneurs, investors and others tied to the tech sector making an impact nationwide.
- The 8th annual “Excellence in Entrepreneurial Education” award presentation and luncheon.
- Exhibit hall showcasing more than 40 innovative Wisconsin companies.
- A Nov. 3 conference reception, two luncheons, two breakfasts and other networking opportunities, including an investors-only dinner.
