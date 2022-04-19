A fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 12, a quarter mile west of County Road K on Business 64 in New Richmond remains under investigation.
Officers from the New Richmond Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at approximately 3:28 p.m arriving on the scene to find a that a 2014 Chevrolet truck driven by Alison Wettig, 30 of New Richmond had collided head on with a 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by 52-year-old Tracey Fagnan of Somerset.
Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, deputies and EMS, a passenger in the LeSabre, 20-year-old Grace Fagnan of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck Alison Wettig and Tracey Fagnan, driver of the LaSabre, were transported to Westfields Hospital & Clinic where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Initial reports indicated all occupants in the vehicles appeared to have been wearing seatbelts, there were no initial signs of impairment, and road conditions did not appear to be a factor.
“The reconstruction team from St. Croix County is doing their work trying to figure out what exactly took place and where specifically the crash happened. We’ll learn more about speeds and things like that once they’re done. There’s really no timeframe on that,” New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the accident is asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6667.
“Any time we have a situation like this where someone tragically lost their life, it’s a good time to remind people, when they are driving, to pay attention at all times and drive defensively,” Yehlik said.
