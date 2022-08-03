The initial cost estimate for the St. Croix County government center expansion came out much lower than the most recent estimate, County Supervisor Ken Witt reported to the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting.
“It’s an issue. We are dealing with it,” Witt said.
Witt made some adjustments to bring the project back down to just $6 million over what the county bonded for the project.
The $80 million expansion plan was approved by the county board in March and bonds were pursued.
“These are still just cost estimates,” he said. In November, the first bid packet is expected to go out, followed by the last one in February. The county should know by the end of February what the actual cost of the project will be.
Should the project go $6 million over budget, the next agenda item solves that problem.
ARPA funding
Staff recommended that the second portion of the ARPA payments received by the county be allocated to the Capital Improvement Projects, which is where the government center expansion funds will come from.
The county supervisors approved putting the roughly $7.5 million into the “CIP.”
Additionally, the funds would help avoid future debt issuance and save the taxpayer money.
“Any excess money that the county ends up with, I always recommend it goes into the CIP,” he said.
There are two main reasons for this, he continued. The first being there is no other source of income to the CIP other than bonds. Secondly, if the government center project is to go over, this accounts for those costs.
This does not lock the funds into the CIP permanently. The board can always reassess and move the money to a different fund, should they have other projects to accomplish.
Supervisors Dave Ostness asked Witt if placing these funds into the CIP would impact the previously allocated ARPA funds for staff. These positions paid for by the ARPA dollars still hold and will be fully funded for 2-3 years, depending on the position.
Opioid settlement
St. Croix County participated in an opioid lawsuit with 70 other Wisconsin counties. The county has decided to direct the settlement money into a new position that will offer mental health services in the jail.
Witt said that the position is estimated to be covered for about 18 years.
“How we solve it 18 years from now I’m not as concerned about,” he said.
The jail has had a position that partially offers mental health services, but has been discussing wanting to establish a full time, dedicated role. This settlement provides the means to do so.
Annual library levy
Despite recent and ongoing grievances about the Hudson Area Joint Library, this resolution is an annual approval to establish levies for all rural libraries in the county. The approved levy is baseline and nothing out of the ordinary.
The county will reimburse the libraries at no less funding than the full cost of providing library services to rural residents.
Should the Hudson Area Joint Library dissolve into a single, municipal library, which has become a viable prediction as the Town of Hudson and Village of North Hudson voted recently to withdraw from the joint agreement, the resolution would need to be adjusted. However, it would decrease the rate, so all libraries in the county would continue to be well within their means of being exempt from county tax.
Quick hits
Farmers in the towns of Stanton, Star Prairie and Cylon have been meeting over the past year to prepare an application for an Ag Enterprise Area. It is to be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, but required, amongst others, St. Croix County to sign off. An Ag Enterprise Area designation is applied for by landowners. If approved gives landowners the option to sign farmland preservation agreements, keepin land in agriculture while also requiring compliance with various codes and landing state tax credit eligibility.
The Register of Deeds office provided an update. It has seen an interesting few years with COVID-19 and the fluctuation in the housing markets. For the first time in four years, the office is fully staffed and are now running at about 24 hours behind as opposed to the two month lag they were facing prior.
Chairman Bob Long always asks County Administrator Ken Witt about any red flags or surprises during the monthly financial report. This month, Witt didn’t have anything out of the ordinary to report. Economic growth is healthy and steady.
