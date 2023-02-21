Alderperson Sarah Bruch led a conversation among the council at the regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 20, about revisiting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a set of guiding principles established through community outreach.

Quick hits A conceal and carry permit class through the Hudson Police Department. Curriculum is based on law and the safe handling practices of firearms, so there will not be live fire exercises. A $25 application fee for participants.

Mayor O'Connor’s appointment of Eric Fredrickson to a two-year term on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

Ongoing mutual aid for the St. Croix County fire departments. For over 12 years, an agreement has been held among the departments that is reviewed every three years. The only language change from the previous agreement was to remove the expiration language.

Chase Bank and Sleep Number are expected to move into the Hudson Center business development after final development plans are approved. Hudson Center Holdings’ submitted the plans to the city for the lot north of Crest View Drive and west of Badger Drive. The building plans include 6,002-square-feet and a drive-through lane for ATM use are included in the plans.

Her request comes after the diversity committee was suspended by the council in August. She has made the case that the community involved in creating the comprehensive plan directs the city to create policy in an “equitable and inclusive” manner.

The plan was approved in 2022 by the sitting council and is used as a directive in policy making.

The Comprehensive Plan outlines seven principles that the council and city staff are asked to use in guiding decision making.

Strong and authentic small-town charm.

Equitable and inclusive.

Sustainably meet housing demands.

Environmentally resilient.

Leveraging existing assets.

Connected, safe and accessible places.

Economically diverse and vibrant.

The rigorous comprehensive plan creation process included community, staff and elected official input, costing the city about $150,000 in taxpayer dollars. Bruch estimates that is much more with the number of staff hours required to execute it.

Since the council voted to suspend the diversity committee, Bruch has dived into research about diversity, equity and inclusion committees in other municipalities in Wisconsin.

She learned that numerous agencies, of varying sizes, have incorporated something of that nature into their government.

She also discovered grant opportunities that could help facilitate such a body.

“Before we can adequately address the diversity committee, a revisit of the principles and priorities found in our plan will be helpful in guiding our path forward,” Bruch said.

With three new council members who were not a part of the approval process of the comprehensive plan, Bruch feels this would be especially beneficial.

Every council member spoke reaffirming their commitment to the plan, but some were skeptical.

“I don’t think it’s a recipe we follow to a ‘t,’” Alderperson Mike Kennedy said.

Alderpersons Randy Morrissette II and Joy Knudson wondered about the subjectivity and how one principle might mean something different to each council member, none of which Bruch disagreed with.

At the next Common Council meeting, Bruch is expected to bring a motion to review one principle each meeting for the next seven meetings.

Short-term rentals

After a recent short-term rental ordinance complaint, staff brought the conversation back to council.

“We want it to be clear to all the parties that you have to attend the hearings when they happen and that if one of the parties does not attend then that party would be responsible for costs associated with the complaint,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.

The suggested changes say that the city is entitled to recover costs and fees if the complainant or the short-term rental owner fails to appear in front of council at a hearing.

“It is costly for the city to review, prepare and hold a hearing for a [short-term rental] complaint,” the memorandum states.

The change will ensure the council has both parties present during hearings and be able to render a fair decision.

After some conversation, it was determined that the changes could be more robust.

“I don’t object necessarily to some modification, but I don’t know that this is the only modification,” Knudson said.

She hoped to see more, including incorporation of possible corrective action council can take against ordinance violations.

“I view short term rental ordinances as living ordinances that need to probably be reviewed on a regular basis,” City Attorney Nick Vivian said.

He will look into adding information about the complaint process and options for action on complaints and return with a recommendation within the next two meetings, before short-term rental season takes off.

Ciranda

Ciranda, a local brand and manufacturer supplier, has had its conditional use permit approved since it began operating out of the office building at 708 Second St. in 2018.

In 2020, neighboring residents noted no issues with traffic and parking, though Ciranda had not yet been operating at full capacity. It was requested that the permit be reviewed once the building was operating under normal conditions.

When January 2022 rolled around, the building operations were still not up to normal capacity, so a review was requested to occur in one year.

Recent business operations include a total employee count of 55, 11 of whom are fully remote. On average, 15 work on site Monday-Thursday, with few working in-office on Fridays.

Employees are required to be on site two days per week.

Parking includes eight assigned spaces in the underground garage and an additional six or seven spaces off the alley.

Visitors are directed to park on Second Street or in nearby city lots.

Plan Commission public hearing was held on Feb. 7 and no comments were received.

The council approved the conditional use permit with no future plans for reviews.

Conditions include that no vehicle traffic associated with the business use the alley north of the property and on-street parking be limited to the west side of Third Street.