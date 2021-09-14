Property Damage
A street light by the beach house on First Street was reported down with wires hanging on Aug. 29. Damage: $3,5000.
Theft
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Fresh & Natural Foods parking lot on Aug. 25. Value: $1,000.
A window was reported broken and tools stolen at a construction site on Cooley Road on Aug. 25. Damage: $200. Stolen property: $625
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.