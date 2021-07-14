When: July 14-18
Highlights include:
Wednesday -- 10:45 a.m. flag raising, 6 p.m. junior dog show
Thursday -- 6:30 p.m. 4-H style revue, 7 p.m. horse pull and local talent competitions
Friday -- 1 p.m. dress a calf, sheriff’s K-9 demo, 7 p.m. the Whitesidewalls
Saturday -- 9 a.m. ATV mud races at Tiffany Creek Events Area, 12:30 p.m. muttin’ bustin’, 5 p.m. 4x4 mud races; 7:30 p.m. The Weekenders, 8 p.m., The Memories.
Sunday -- 10 a.m. Salute to veterans, 10:30 p.m. Living Memory Award, 1 p.m. super pie content, 2 p.m. Fairest of Fair coronation.
Where: fairgrounds in Glenwood City
More info: stcroixcofair.com
