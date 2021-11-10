Have you been paying attention to what your Republican representatives in Madison are doing; how they are spending your money? Maybe you should.
Election audit after audit, recount after recount, of results of the November 2020 election continues, although time and time again the finding is no election fraud; that Joe Biden won in Wisconsin by over 20,000 votes.
But still it continues as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has contracted former conservative Supreme Court Judge Michael Gableman to do another investigation of the 2020 election using $676,000 of taxpayer funds (your money and mine). The only single purpose of this continuing investigation is to undermine the confidence of our election system.
Without a doubt, neither Speaker Vos or Gableman have ever spent one day as an election official. If they had, they would know how safe and secure our elections in Wisconsin are; how many steps are taken to secure the ballots, to protect the integrity of our elections, to ensure that every valid vote counts.
Supposedly, the Republicans will come up with some tweaks that they claim will make the system more secure, but will, in effect, make voting more inconvenient, especially absentee voting.
Actually absentee voting could use some tweaking, like authorizing actual "early voting" instead of what we have now, i.e. in-person absentee voting. I challenge either Vos or Gableman to explain the difference.
