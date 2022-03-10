City of Hudson Code of Ethics The proper operation of democratic government requires that public officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible to the people; that government decisions and policy be made in proper channels of the governmental structure; that public office not be used for personal gain; and that the public have confidence in the integrity of its government. In recognition of these goals, there is hereby established a Code of Ethics for all City of Hudson officials and employees, whether elected or appointed, paid or unpaid, including members of boards, committees and commissions of the city. The purpose of this code is to establish guidelines for ethical standards of conduct for all such officials and employees by setting forth those acts or actions that are incompatible with the best interests of the City of Hudson and by directing disclosure by such officials and employees of private financial or other interests in matters affecting the city. The provisions and purpose of this code and such rules and regulations as may be established are hereby declared to be in the best interests of the City of Hudson.

Following a Dec. 6 Common Council meeting, a complaint was filed against a council member alleging a violation of the city’s Ethics Code.

This was the first ethics complaint for the city of Hudson.

City officials and council members had to determine the ordinance process for the first time.

Their execution set precedent for future cases.

It sparked controversy among board members and residents as to how the code should be applied, whether or not it was being used or abused and how effective it was in its current state.

Council member Sarah Bruch brought her concerns to the council, particularly to determine if any one council member can be impartial and if due process was possible with the current procedural setup.

“I had some concerns on how sitting council members, myself included, can really be impartial and not come forward with biases that we might have,” Bruch said. “I thought that was a really big responsibility and I’m not certain if the way our policy is set up, if we can do it the justice it deserves.”

As the council wrapped up its decision on the complaint against Hall, Bruch asked that a future meeting include revisiting the code.

Before the council could get to it, another ethics complaint landed in the in boxes of city staff and the Common Council.

Sherie Krisite filed a complaint against Mayor Rich O’Connor, council member Randy Morrissette II, City Attorney Nick Vivian and City Administrator Aaron Reeves.

The first ethics complaint went to the ethics committee after an investigation conducted by appointed legal council, where Hall was subsequently asked to apologize to her complainant, John Kraft, or face censure.

The second complaint was dismissed by council before heading to the Ethics Committee for review.

Now, the council faces a tricky task – determining the future of the ethics code.

Kraft’s complaint

Hudson Common Council member Hall faced an ethics complaint filed by the former St. Croix County Republican Party chairman who resigned from his post following what Hall called “a call to violence” on the county party’s website.

Kraft filed this ethics complaint after Hall asked the council not to appoint him as an election poll worker at the Dec. 6 council meeting. The council went ahead and approved Kraft as a poll worker.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, Kraft made a post on the St. Croix County Republican Party website that read in part: “If you want peace, prepare for war… It is time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the ongoing fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic. We need to start local by removing leftist tyrants from all local and County positions in the future April elections.”

Hall contended that the post and other actions made Kraft unfit to be an elections worker.

Kraft’s complaint was sent to the council’s Finance Committee, who sits as the Ethics Committee, on Jan. 13 to review a third party attorney’s, 10-page report on her investigation.

The Ethics Committee unanimously voted to recommend a call for Hall to apologize to Kraft for the comments.

If Hall did not offer an apology at the Jan. 18 council meeting, censure was recommended.

Hall apologized.

Conflict of Interest Financial and personal interest prohibited. No official or employee, whether paid or unpaid, shall engage in any business or transaction or shall act in regard to financial or other personal interest, direct or indirect, which is incompatible with the proper discharge of his official duties in the public interest contrary to the provisions of this chapter or would tend to impair his independence of judgment or action in the performance of his official duties. Financial interest: any interest which shall yield, directly or indirectly, a monetary or other material benefit to the officer or employee or to any person employing or retaining the services of the officer or employee. Personal interest: Any interest arising from blood or marriage relationships or from close business or political associations, whether or not any financial interest is involved.

Kristie’s complaint

An ethics complaint against Mayor O’Connor, council member Morrissette, City Attorney Vivian and City Administrator Reeves was dismissed by the Common Council at a special meeting on Jan. 27.

Until the Dec. 6 council meeting, community member Sherie Krisitie had not considered herself a political person.

“I have better things to do,” she said.

She found herself unable to stay out of politics, filing an ethics complaint following the Dec. 6 meeting as well.

She noted that those named had violated the code of ethics by obstructing and preventing the council from faithfully and diligently discharging its duties as it pertains to approving poll workers.

Vivian provided the council with an overview of his professional, third-party consultation, as had been done in the first case.

Another consulting attorney, Steven Sorenson, provided legal advice on the case, coming to similar conclusions as Vivian.

Both the city attorney and city administrator are employees under contract; therefore, different avenues of addressing ethics violations are stipulated.

An investigation would have been handled by outside employment counsel and will compare conduct of the city administrator to his agreement as an employee, the employment handbook and Wisconsin employment law.

Vivian noted no specific allegations outlined in the complaint against Reeves or Vivian, something Reeves said was important to the validity of a complaint.

Ultimately, all complaints were dismissed by the council and did not move forward for review by the Ethics Committee.

“I think they owe Joyce an apology,” Krisitie said. “I think it's worth the fight.”

Merriam Webster definitions Ethic eth·​ic | the discipline dealing with what is good and bad and with moral duty and obligation; a set of moral principles; a theory or system of moral values. Impartial im·​par·​tial | not partial or biased : treating or affecting all equally. Partial par·​tial | inclined to favor one party more than the other: biased. Bias Bi·​as | a tendency to believe that some people, ideas, etc. are better than others that usually results in treating some people unfairly; a strong interest in something or ability to do something; an inclination of temperament or outlook.

Processes

As it stands, there is no official filing process for ethics complaints.

“This is all new territory,” O’Connor said. “It’s new to me, to the whole council.”

Kraft, who is not a resident of Hudson, felt the Code of Ethics had been violated against him, and he had to pave the way for how a complaint was to be submitted.

“There had to be a specific complaint,” City Administrator Reeves said. “It couldn’t just be ‘investigate council member X for violations of the Ethics Code.’ There needs to be detail of what specific actions violated the code.”

The ethics complaint filing process is broadly identified in the Hudson Code of Ethics.

“With that basis, I researched examples of prior Ethics Complaint documents from other successful cases to use as a guide,” Kraft said. “I then wrote the complaint document, carefully articulating how Ms. Hall’s actions violated the code.”

Kristie went through a similar process, though her first complaint was rejected for lack of detailed examples.

She went back to the drawing board with assistance from outside counsel to guide her in her submissions.

Though the filing process was broad in writing, the process for addressing a complaint was laid out in the code. It had just never been interpreted for action and execution.

The one thing the mayor knew needed to happen, based on the way the code was written, was any complaint filed needed to be addressed immediately.

Council voted to have Kraft’s complaint sent to the Ethics Committee after investigations by two parties.

City Attorney Nick Vivian conducted an investigation, absent from city or administrative influence, into the complaint filed by Kraft. Additionally, the city brought on Lida Bannink of Eckberg Lammers to investigate and provide a summary of conclusions as a third-party attorney.

“I was skeptical when City Attorney Nick Vivian engaged Lida Bannink, another attorney from

Eckberg Lammers, the same firm that represents the city, as the investigator of the complaint,” Kraft said. “She assured me that she would be independent and impartial in her fact-finding mission in preparing her report for the Ethics Committee… I did find the investigation process to be adequate. It clearly supports my complaint, which was found by the Ethics Committee to have merit.”

This information was presented to the Finance Committee, which sits as the Ethics Committee in these situations.

“I wanted to do justice to both parties and to make sure I was doing everything I could to honor the Ethics Code,” Bruch, who sat on the committee, said.

After she spent time marking up the code, studying and evaluating it, Bruch determined that as humans, we bring biases to the table, regardless of our intent to leave them out of the conversation.

“Every decision I’ve made has been the furthest thing from a rubber stamp,” she said. “And so it gave me great concern, whatever the outcome was going to be.”

Despite vocalizing these apprehensions throughout the investigation process, the code was still in front of Bruch and her fellow ethics committee members.

They had to make a decision based on the current code, not what she or anyone else for that matter, hoped to change about it.

The Ethics Committee recommended Hall apologize or face censure. After an apology was made, the council dismissed the complaint.

In its current state, Bruch sees the ethics code as an unattainable standard.

And so, at the Feb. 7 meeting, the council voted to inquire about bringing on an independent party to redraft the ethics code.

“I think at this point it's clear that our code needs an outside review by someone who specializes on this issue in the state of Wisconsin and that will get done soon so more will be coming out in the coming months that should make this a much better process,” Reeves said.

The future of the code is unclear, except for one thing. Council consensus is that it must be reviewed.

“One thing I do know is there’ll be a lot of discussion, and I know that there will be a lot of different perspectives that come to the table,” Bruch said. “So I am hopeful the same for every meeting; that we will be able to meet at a common goal with the intention of serving our community.”

Investigation costs

As important as the accessibility of ethics complaints is to fair democracy, there are costs, too.

The monetary cost to the city for the ethics complaint from Kraft was $6,540. The cost for the complaint from Kristie was $3,740.

The concern for the use of time was a common theme expressed to the mayor and council members by residents.

O’Connor reflected on hearing sentiments like “you guys need to get back to work.”

As the first subject of an ethics complaint, Hall received both affirmations of support as well as comments of disdain.

The investigation and accusations against her were not easy professionally or personally.

“I see that my integrity and my character has been attacked,” Hall said during the Jan. 27 special council meeting. “I take pride in being an ethical person and to have gone through this, it was very, very demeaning and difficult.”

She continued by expressing the strain and impact the complaint had on her family.

“This has woken a lot of people up,” Hall said.

Additionally, tension rose within the council as colleagues were determining each other’s fates.

No one expected the proceedings to be pleasant.

“You could tell during the meetings that everyone was frustrated,” O’Connor said. “Nobody wanted to be taking these [ethics complaints] up.”

This aspect of due process is one that Bruch addressed when she proposed an alternate body to address ethics complaints: an ethics board that did not consist of council members.

Though O’Connor believes in the council’s ability to work well together, that’s not always the impression left as meetings are adjourned.

Bruch, council member Bill Alms and Hall all raised the concern of civility and cooperation among council members.

“We need to work on civility,” Hall said. “There’s no question about that.”

Alms and Bruch proposed inquiring with outside services to address the discontent they feel among the council, including bringing in a mediator or volunteering together.

Moving forward

“It’s an extremely uncomfortable situation,” the mayor said. “I hope that we can move forward.”

Ultimately, the Code of Ethics is intended to protect elected officials, staff, residents and visitors of Hudson.

The city has had the code in place for that reason.

Until now, it hasn’t been used.

“It gives me hope that it becomes a really good way for elected officials to protect the residents that we serve, and will be a really nice thing for our residents to know what they can expect from their elected officials,” Bruch said. “Ultimately, as an elected official, it’s really all about the will of the people.”

Before the Ethics Code was presented to the council for discussion, the mayor and staff got “all their ducks in a row,” O’Connor said.

One of those “ducks” is looking to surrounding municipalities for their rules, regulations and histories. What do other ethics codes say? Do other communities have histories with complaints?

Both New Richmond and River Falls have ethics codes that are similar, practically word-for-word.

“In theory, it’s really good,” Bruch said. “I think we’ve really had time to put it into practice, and I think it’s become clear that it’s time for a re-look.”