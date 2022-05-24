Hudson High School from the Graphic Design Two class and their teacher Nick Koss participated in a "tour and talk" with local graphic design studio Christiansen Creative on May 23.
Many of these students are interested in pursuing design education post high school.
Founder, President and Creative Director Tricia Christiansen led the gathering.
She explained that for over twenty years Christiansen Creative has focused and excelled with making quality design for local twin cities and western Wisconsin businesses.
Christiansen also mentioned their recent 2022 milestone of donating and discounting $1 million of creative work to small businesses and nonprofits throughout their 20 years in business.
During the talk, Christiansen and her various designers answered student questions and offered helpful advice. Topics included, design internships, design processes, working with clients, typography, college design programs and best design groups to join, like AIGA, the Professional Association for Design.
Students expressed their excitement to see the physical design space at Christiansen Creative: a beautifully updated church with 1800’s architecture, contrasting with the modern style of graphic design. Students also enjoyed asking design questions and sharing their future post high school learning plans.
