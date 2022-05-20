The Hudson Area Ministerial Association hosted a Community Day of Prayer at Bethel Lutheran Church in the early morning of Thursday, May 19.
In the eyes of Jesus, unity and love for one another are some of the most distinguishable characteristics of Christians, Pastor John Lestock of Bethel Lutheran Church said.
The day of prayer invited nine congregations together to collectively pray on eight topics.
Regardless of denomination, all were invited to participate in the service.
Greetings
Pastor Ladd Sonnenberg of Bethel Lutheran Church greets Dick and Barb Hagen.
Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams
The Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams of First Presbyterian Church of Hudson offers prayer on Thursday, May 19.
From all denominations
Members from various denominations joined in prayer together at Bethel Lutheran Church on May 19.
Lucas Holsten
Lucas Holsten of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A community congregation
Thursday, May 19, nine church congregations gathered together at 7:30 a.m. to pray.
Pastor Carolyn Staats
Pastor Carolyn Staats of Mt. Zion Luther Church.
Hosted by Bethel Lutheran and Hudson Area Ministerial Association
Bethel Lutheran Church hosted the community for the Community Day of Prayer.
Lestock said there is great importance in working to keep the people of god working together.
In a time where polarization and division wreaks havoc, the day of prayer provided space for the community to be reminded of its commonalities.
Pastors from different Hudson Area Ministerial Association churches provided a one minute prayer, followed by three minutes of silence and song.
The collective community congregation prayed for physical needs, the Hudson community, the nation and world, comfort, peace, the environment and more throughout the service.
Afterward, folks stuck around for fellowship, “a good sign,” Lestock said. “They got the point of this.”
The ministerial association has hosted Community Days of Prayer before and hopes to host them more often in the future.
