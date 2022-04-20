It was not ideal conditions for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, but never fear, the New Richmond Kiwanis Club curbside pickup arrangement was here.
More than 170 cars carrying some 350 kids made the loop through the New Richmond High School parking lot much to the delight of all the bundled up volunteers including the big white bunny with the bow.
Each vehicle got a bag of eggs, a bag of treats and the chance to take a photo with the Easter bunny. Nine lucky kids won bikes in the annual bike give-away.
New Richmond Kiwanis Easter Baskets
New Richmond Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt volunteers
Volunteers worked preparing Easter baskets filled with treats to serve more than 300 kids. From left, Karen Storie, Marie Gremore, Don Springer, Jeanne Cook, Ron Cook, Linda Fetcher and Greg Kier.
New Richmond Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunters
A couple of lucky bike winners, Calvin and Claire Olien.
New Richmond Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt greeters
How could you not get into the spirit with these two to greet you? Jeanne Cook (left) and Patty Berger.
The bikes were donated by Kiwanis Club members: Greg Kier, Jeanne Cook, Stan Barr, Bob Peirson, Michele Wood, Nicole Wells, Phil Ohman, Lindsey Springer, Jeff Byron and the Dick Newman memorial and friend of Kiwanis, Carrie Hubmer with The Hair Lounge.
Helmets for the lucky winners were donated by the New Richmond Police Department.
Volunteers braving the cold included: Kiwanis Club Members, Sara and Jerry Rogers, Key Club members and members of the Star Prairie Royalty.
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com
