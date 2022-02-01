The radio said it was 17 below just before I stepped out of my car and walked into the clubhouse at the New Richmond Golf Club. It was Tuesday night, Jan. 25, just four days before the Fat Bike World Championships were scheduled to take place over a 6-mile course created by Race Director and New Richmond’s own Chris Stevens.
I’d known Chris for a number of years going back to a series of stories I had written about his prowess as a world class giant pumpkin grower in 2014.
This was going to be a whole different kind of championship.
The first five Fat Bike World Championships took place starting in 2015 in Crested Butte, Colorado. The event relocated to Pinedale, Wyoming, for the 2021 race due to COVID-19.
Following a hearty deliberation among championship founder Dave Ochs and his board members and consultation with Stevens and his Big Ring Flyers/Apex Cycling Club, the decision was made to move the party to the Midwest, New Richmond to be precise, for the 2022 Championships.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Stevens embraced the opportunity and set about creatinga world class event showcasing New Richmond’s hospitality and the sport of fat tire biking.
“The overall vibe of this event is bringing back the spirit of what it used to be. The world championship thing, it’s really tongue in cheek. I’d argue the reason it’s called Fat Bike Worlds (officially) is that we're literally trying to bring worlds together and make it all inclusive. It’s not meant to be an elite only event by any means. We’ll have 20 to 30 people coming that totally care about winning, that are really trying to get on the podium a lot like at the Birkie. But a lot of people just want to see how well they can do, how hard they can push themselves. The idea is to be out there competing against your own best time and enjoying the cammerdaiker of friends,” Stevens said.
The main race was 24 miles, four laps around the 6-mile course. There was a Fun Race at half that distance. Men and women, old and young all competed on the same course at the same time. To reinforce the good nature of the event, a Bacon Station was available to riders and spectators at the 10th hole serving up bacon and Pure Fuel maple syrup.
Stevens employed his knowledge of the course he grew up golfing on to turn it into a challenging 6-mile ride with more than 1,100 feet of elevation winding along sections of the Willow River, through forest up and down hills with long straight aways and sharp turns. It wasn’t the Birkie but it was plenty tough.
“Because of my background with the golf course, I think that gave me a lot of insight on where to go and not to go, where to turn and where to catch another little hill to make it a little more challenging. This course doesn’t have huge hills or mountain passes, but we tried to use every little steep pitch that we could and I think we got it pretty dialed in. There are flat sections but also some real steep spots with the Hills at numbers 9 and10. It’s going to be hard,” Stevens said.
Putting together an event on this scale took a lot of volunteers, and Stevens was able to rely on the best, starting with members of his cycling team Big Ring Flyers(BRF)/Apex Cycling Club. BRF started growing in earnest in 2012 and now boasts more than 100 members.
From the start, Stevens goal was to create a course and build an experience that would appeal to a wide range of people.
“When we started doing this, we did so with the knowledge that our best path to success was having an all inclusive trail, not just fat bikes, not just skiers, not just walkers, but everybody using the same trial. I’d just love to see people get out here and see it. I’d love to have people get out here on the course whether it’s walking, skiing, biking, just to see what we’ve been able to create. I’ve taken a lot of pride in trying to deliver them the best experience possible and it’s been a lot of fun and very rewarding doing that, especially working with such an unbelievably inspirational team of people that have really put this thing together. Thanks too to the City and the Golf Club and all the sponsors,” Stevens said.
Riding a Fattie
Chris Stevens gave this description:
“It’s like being a little kid on a bike. It’s cold. There’s really nothing performance oriented about a fat bike. The bike is big and clumsy. It makes you feel like a little kid because it’s such a fun bike to ride, it’s something different. There’s really no reason that we should be riding a bicycle on snow but, it’s an opportunity to do something really crazy and really cool. Plus, if the race starts to hurt, all you have to do is look up, it’s so beautiful it’s incredible.”
Saturday
More than 300 riders showed up for the 2022 Borealis Fat Bike World Championships p/b Pure Fuel. 10 states were represented: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Massachusetts, California, Kansas and Arizona. And a rider from Dublin, Ireland.
Saturday was a perfect morning for racing, Partly cloudy, 16 degrees with a breeze out of the southwest at 7 mph.
Fat biking lived up to its reputation: killer gear, great course, intense competition at the top, plenty of characters on the course including Yeti, Wonder Woman and a racoon, race day bacon, bourbon, beer and syrup for everyone, live music, pancake breakfast, plenty of swag to go around and the Wisco Brewery Tour.
Final words
“My gosh, I can’t tell you how happy I am and how proud I am of how hard everybody has worked for this,” Chris Stevens said.
