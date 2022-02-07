The Hudson Hot Air Affair was a burning success, despite the balloons staying on the ground.

Each year, pilots from across the country gather in Hudson to present the city with a spectacular sight. This year, more than 30 balloons were ready for lift off, but unfavorable weather conditions deterred them from flying.

Patience was one of the most important lessons Scott Wooge learned when he became a pilot.

“There’s a time to go ballooning, and there’s a time not to force it,” he said. Conditions have to be just right. Winds under 7 mph, clear visibility and high cloud ceilings or sunshine make for the perfect flight.

This weekend, with temperatures dipping into the negatives, winds nearing 10 mph and a light snow on Sunday morning, the pilots made the call to stay grounded.

“Every flight is different,” Wooge said. And every day’s conditions are different. It calls for a keen eye and flexibility.

Wooge traveled from St. Louis, Missouri, for the Hudson Hot Air Affair. He returned home yesterday to more snow than he left.

Hot Air Affair flashback This is an event that’s nostalgic for me. As I began to cover the events of the Hot Air Affair, I was met with flashbacks. About 15 years ago, my grandparents took little Hannah to the Moon Glow. “I just remember you being absolutely engaged watching the entire process of unfolding the balloons and watching them coming to life as the hot air was force-fed into the balloon,” my grandpa, Bob Misenko, said as we reminisced. Though the balloons at the Field of Fire stayed packed away, the same magic I felt 15 years ago was fully present. The Hudson Hot Air Affair orchestrators, volunteers and pilots continue to provide an unforgettable experience for all that attend. - Hannah Coyle, Star Observer staff writer

Having traveled across the world to fly hot air balloons, the Midwest is still one of Wooge’s favorite places to launch, especially in the winter. Flying from frozen lake to frozen lake is a unique, northern experience.

On Friday, the Hudson Hot Air Affair began with a boom. After the chilly torchlight parade, magical mid-winter fireworks went off over the river.

Come Saturday morning, the first flight was scheduled to take place, but it and the 3 p.m. flight were canceled due to winds.

That did not deter Hudson residents and visitors from participating in all the other festivities. From the smoosh board competition, the arts and crafts fair, a dunk in the St. Croix River and more, the day was filled with fun.

Come the evening, the winds were still a bit high, so pilots opted for the Field of Fire as opposed to inflating balloons for the Moon Glow.

Baskets lined the field at E.P. Rock Elementary School. Though many attendees dawned snow pants, the burners were lit up and kept the area warm.

It was like one big community bonfire.

Children ate s’mores with marshmallows roasted on balloon burners.

Countdowns to “light ‘em up” were shouted.

Hot chocolate could be found inside to warm chilly tummies.