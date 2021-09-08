The Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family-friendly day of music hosted by the Hudson Lions Club, will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. Admission is free.
Hours are noon to 11 p.m. The event will showcase talented musicians in the Hudson and Twin Cities area with bands including Boondoggle, Hell Kat, Goodbye Sun, Crabgrass, Heart Breaker and Trandy Blue. The music schedule includes country, blues, folk, classic and current rock and roll.
In addition to the free music shows, the fest will host a Sept. 11 Patriotic Salute at 3 p.m. Hudson, North Hudson and St. Croix County first responders, fire departments, law enforcement and veterans will be recognized for their outstanding community service. A 50-foot American flag flying over the park will highlight the program.
Food and beverages will be for sale including pizza, BBQ, Mexican food, sweet treats, wine, seltzer, craft beer and soda. Lots of family friendly activities, including bubble entertainment by The Bubbler and face painting, will round out the offerings.
A silent auction and wine pull will be held with proceeds donated to Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Hudson.
Please observe current CDC, state and local health guidelines.
