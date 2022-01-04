Hudson Area Public Library opened its doors Tuesday, Jan. 4, after being closed for more than three months because of storm damage.
Repairs from the Sept. 17 storm haven’t begun, but library staff sought a temporary solution to get patrons back in the building.
After the books and carpets were cleaned, a crew built a barrier across the children’s area. Patrons can now access the rest of the building and request items from the children’s collection.
Storytimes also will return to the library, but they’ll be held in the lobby instead of the storyroom. Bins of children’s books are displayed in the lobby so kids can browse some of their favorite books.
The windstorm sprayed glass shards throughout the building, prompting concerns that even a thorough cleaning couldn’t assure the carpet in the children’s department would be free of glass. The temporary barrier seals off the children’s area until the carpet is replaced.
The First Street building is owned by the City of Hudson, which receives an occupancy fee from the library.
The Hudson Common Council was expected to approve project bids the week of Jan. 3. The initial timeline projected a spring start date for construction.
For updates, follow the library’s Facebook page or check the website at HudsonAreaPublicLibrary.org.
