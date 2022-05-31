Memorial Day in Hudson

The cemetery was full of folks who spent their morning honoring those lost in the name of our freedom.

After moving the ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery inside due to the weather on Memorial Day, May 30, the Hudson VFW Post 2115 was able to perform its honors outside at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

VFW Post 2115, the color guard, speakers, the Hudson High School band, Boy Scout Troop 140 and the Hudson Royal Ambassadors participated in a beautiful Memorial Day ceremony. 

A cemetery full of family and friends of lost soldiers, marines and sailors and supportive community gathered in the somber remembrance of those who gave their lives for this country. 

The VFW Post 2115 continued their honors at Lakeview Cemetery and Evergreen Cemetery. 

