After moving the ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery inside due to the weather on Memorial Day, May 30, the Hudson VFW Post 2115 was able to perform its honors outside at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
VFW Post 2115, the color guard, speakers, the Hudson High School band, Boy Scout Troop 140 and the Hudson Royal Ambassadors participated in a beautiful Memorial Day ceremony.
Color Guard
The color guard was joined by the community of Hudson to honor fallen soldiers.
High school band plays for Memorial Day
Hudson high schoolers joined in honoring those who fought and are no longer with us.
Honorary monument
The monument honoring fallen soldiers, sailors and marines in St. Croix County was decorated with flags on Memorial Day.
Hudson High School band
The Hudson High School band was the sound track for the morning May 30.
Hudson Royal Ambassadors
The Hudson Royal Ambassadors decorated headstones with poppies.
Hudson VFW at Willow River Cemetery
Hudson's VFW post 2115 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at Willow River Cemetery on May 30.
Music from Hudson High School students
The band played intermittently throughout the ceremony at Willow River Cemetery.
Participants on Memorial Day
Boy Scout troop 140, along with the Hudson Royal Ambassadors and VFW Post 2115.
Poppys
As the Hudson Royal Ambassadors decorated stones with poppies, the Hudson High School band played.
Red, white and blue
The cemetery was decorated in red, white and blue.
The Color Guard
The Color Guard participated in honoring the brave lost in the name of freedom.
A cemetery full of family and friends of lost soldiers, marines and sailors and supportive community gathered in the somber remembrance of those who gave their lives for this country.
The VFW Post 2115 continued their honors at Lakeview Cemetery and Evergreen Cemetery.
