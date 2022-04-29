On the morning of Friday, April 29, the Hudson Chamber gathered at the Hudson arch with volunteers to clean up downtown.
About a dozen Garden Club and chamber members put on gloves, grabbed tongs and opened a garbage bag to pick up trash.
Lakefront Park and Second Street blocks were the priority areas to cover.
This annual event was scheduled to take place the previous Friday for Earth Day, but was rescheduled due to weather.
The 29th was much more cooperative. It actually felt a little more like spring and even the sun made an appearance.
