Winners of the Hilltop Pumpkin Party costume contest were: best group, the Wizard of Oz with Reuben, Aticus and Stella Lallemont; scariest, the twins, Natalie Hybicki and Maggie Hanson; best overall, Woody from "toy Story," Jaceon Kemp; most creative, Veronica Perkins as The Claw and Rosco Perkins as Alien Abduction.
Kaylee Desotelle of St. Paul and her sons Benjamin, 2, and Isaac, 4, rode up front with the driver on the horse-drawn wagon ride.
“We couldn’t have asked for a nicer day,” Chamber President Mary Claire Potter said.
In addition to the costume contest, the pumpkin decorating was another popular activity. Children decorated pumpkins that were donated by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Teens from Youth Action Hudson helped youngsters color and put stickers on pumpkins. The dozen volunteers from the youth group also directed cars to parking spaces.
Meredith Arcand said Youth Action Hudson has about 40 members and collaborates with organizations like the Chamber and the YMCA to help with events.
There were fewer pumpkins for decorating this year, according to YMCA Executive Director Chris Yost. He said the drought had reduced the number grown. Normally the university provides 500. This year, Yost said, they only had grown 200. Those pumpkins were given to the first 200 kids to
The event drew people from Hudson but also from the Twin Cities.
Kylee Desotelle brought her two young sons, Benjamin and Isaac, to the event from their home in St. Paul after she had seen an announcement about the Hilltop Pumpkin Party.The three got to sit in the driver’s seat on the horse-drawn wagon ride, another popular attraction. For most of the day, the line for the wagon ride had 50 or more people waiting.
“They love Hank and Buck,” Yost said, referring to the ride.
