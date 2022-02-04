One thing about Hudson’s current mayor, he has a way with words.
At least, he thinks so.
Take, for instance, what he says when he applauds himself regarding Hudson’s library. His literature says, “stabilized library funding.” That sounds positive, doesn’t it?
But when the funding for its size places our library in the lowest 10 percent of all public libraries in Wisconsin, you have to wonder: What is he bragging about?
The building itself is beautiful, and the staff resiliently keeps materials and programming flowing. Still, it is far less than Hudsonites deserve.
Yet he wants a “good job” for “stabilizing” the funding? Someone with a way with words might call this “bamboozling.” His boast isn’t a lie, but a clever phrasing that alludes to an untruth: That library funding is good, and all is well.
Then there was his calling for the National Guard during the chaos following the George Floyd murder.He described the situation in Hudson as “dire” in his official request. If it was “dire” in Hudson, why wasn’t a curfew called?
Being old enough to remember 1960s riots in Milwaukee, curfews are what real mayors do in “dire” situations.
But a curfew would have shut down the bars. I do understand, for many Wisconsinites, that is the definition of “dire situation.” But was the mayor requesting the National Guard to make sure bars stayed open? Ya gotta wonder: Is that what he thinks the Guard is for?
So once his “Golden Rule City” initiative began, I took a deep, skeptic breath. Axioms like “do unto others” are hard to argue with. But there are sayings about “beware of Greeks” and “fooled me once” that are just as true.
There are Slick Willies out there, you see, who will use their way with words to bamboozle you.
Or already have.
