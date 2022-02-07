Most people in America are familiar with the Golden Rule, which is actually taken from the Bible in Matthew 7:12, which is part of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount.
Our Hudson mayor has been touting our city as a "Golden Rule City" for the past year or more, which on its face seems admirable. I, therefore, find it curious and appalling that in recent events regarding our Common Council the mayor’s words and actions have been anything but Golden Rule-like.
It is absolutely astonishing that he is supporting as an election official a person, John Kraft, who by his behavior and communications has been the absolute antithesis of the Golden Rule.
Why is our mayor supporting someone to be an election official who does not believe in "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," but only believes in the first part, "Do unto others?"
Mr. Kraft has shown himself to … believe in intimidation rather than respectful conversation and compromise.
Why was Mr. Kraft, a non-resident of Hudson, allowed to address our council, and wearing Crusader garb at that? This type of symbolism was present at the White Supremacist march in Charlottesville and at the insurrection in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
By continuing to support John Kraft, our mayor has made a complete mockery of his Golden Rule campaign and has demonstrated it is nothing but a cynical ploy for popularity and votes. Hudson needs new leadership.
