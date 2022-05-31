American Legion Post 80

American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes coordinated the Memorial Day service at Oakland Cemetery in New Richmond.

Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County teamed up to provide Memorial Day services at a number of locations in the area. 

American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes coordinated the programs that included recognition of veterans who had died in the past year, raising of the American flag, a salute by the rifle squad and “Taps.”

The Rev. John Anderson of Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond provided prayers.

Memorial Day in New Richmond

