Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County teamed up to provide Memorial Day services at a number of locations in the area.
American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes coordinated the programs that included recognition of veterans who had died in the past year, raising of the American flag, a salute by the rifle squad and “Taps.”
The Rev. John Anderson of Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond provided prayers.
Memorial Day at Oakland Cemetery
Community members attended a Memorial Day service Monday morning at Oakland Cemetery in New Richmond.
Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County teamed up to lay a wreath in the Willow River in remembrance of service members who have died at sea as part of the Memorial Day service in New Richmond.
An American flag decorates the grave of a veteran in Oakland Cemetery in New Richmond. Communities across the country attended Memorial Day services Monday honoring the sacrifice of veterans and incalculable cost of lives never lived.
