The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce with sponsorship from Twin Cities Orthopedics, hosted Elisa Vicuña, founder and advisor of the Minnesota Aurora FC, on a Zoom call Tuesday, June 7.
In the midst of their first season as part of the USL W pre-professional women’s soccer league, Vicuña spoke with Hudson chamber members about the team, its start and values.
The Aurora provides pre-professional development opportunities for female soccer players, something that is not as readily available for them as it is for their male counterparts.
Led by head coach and Hudson resident Nicole Lukic, the Aurora had their first game of their first season on May 26. Players range in age, from high school players, to college and others post-grad. Each player was scouted and invited to try-outs.
There is no cost to the players to play, as the team wants to remain accessible for all players interested and that can make the team.
The Aurora is made up of women, on and off the field. Everything from their jersey’s to their merchandise and logo were created by women.
Vicuña talked about the importance of providing opportunities for players beyond the soccer pitch, because the reality is that not every female player can make it to the professional leagues.
One of the Aurora players is a graphic designer and assisted in the creation of merchandise to celebrate Pride month, which will be released soon.
“We can not seem to stay ahead of orders,” Vicuña said about the Aurora merchandise.
They’ve already sold around $300,000 in merchandise and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Home games are averaging 4,000 tickets sold, 3,000 of which are season ticket holders.
The Aurora are already showing promise with a supportive community behind them, thus far undefeated in their season.
They still have a summer of matches ahead of them. Tickets can be purchased on the Minnesota Aurora FC website for home games, hosted at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota. You can also stream home games on WCCO and away games on the Eleven Sports app.
