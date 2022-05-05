New Richmond prom

Midnight Memories began with a photo for (L-R) Kaylin Trosen, Cassie Dolezal and Angie Blinderman. 

It may not have felt like prom weather, but nonetheless, the annual rite of spring must go on, and so it did in New Richmond Saturday afternoon.

People-less proms were a thing of the past as this year's event sold a record 370 tickets. 

In front of an auditorium filled with parental paparazzi and friends, juniors and seniors, formally attired and accessorized with boutonnieres and corsages, and frequently tennis shoes, cowboy boots and occasionally sunglasses, made the march, some terrified, others shining in the bright light comfortable with the attention.  

Master of ceremony duties for Midnight Memories Grand March and Coronation were ably handled once again by much beloved psychology teacher and secret stand-up star, Mandi Erickson.

“I truly believe that we give our children two things … one is roots … and the other is wings. Our job is to give them roots that are deep, strong and steeped in tradition so they always know where home is … while simultaneously lifting them - giving them the confidence in themselves to set out on their own and fly,” Erickson said.

The fuss and formality passed in a blink, committed to digital memories, but the night was still young and a celebration on the river was yet to come.

