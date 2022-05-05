The New Richmond High School Prom Court 2022 (from left):Sam Heinecke, Ethan Rud, Kennan Stowers, King Charlie Salmon, Queen Natalie Thyne, Dyllan Powers, Cassie Dolezal, Angie Blinderman
Junior Prince George Neumann and Junior Princess Leighton Huber
Tom Lindfors
Perez-Figueroa and Hanson
Julian Perez-Figueroa and Taya Hanson looked ready for the bright lights of the Grand March.
Tom Lindfors
Ballina and Berg
Finishing touches. Maria Berg lent Farit Ballina a hand with his bowtie before the Grand March.
Tom Lindfors
Anderson and Ryan
Finishing touches. No blood was shed as Talaya Ryan helped Jordan Anderson with his boutonniere before the Midnight Memories Grand March.
Tom Lindfors
Jarchow and Palmer
Mariah Palmer helped Nick Jarchow with his smile during the Grand March Saturday afternoon in New Richmond.
Lindfors
Conlin and Rossi
Grant Conlin and Anna Rossi struck one the more memorable poses during the Grand March in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Trosen, Schleicher and Dolezal
Robert Schleicher was definitely feeling like the center of attention happily shared by Kaylin Trosen (left) and Cassie Dolezal.
Tom Lindfors
Barlow-Sager and Toronto
Now that worked out nicely! A great Midnight Memory for Brady Barlow-Sager and Annabell Toronto at the Grand March Saturday afternoon in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Mealey
Nobody styles a derby at a Grand March like Josh Mealey.
Tom Lindfors
Nelson and White
Just about perfect ... Joe Nelson and Kayla White prime time at the Grand March Saturday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
In front of an auditorium filled with parental paparazzi and friends, juniors and seniors, formally attired and accessorized with boutonnieres and corsages, and frequently tennis shoes, cowboy boots and occasionally sunglasses, made the march, some terrified, others shining in the bright light comfortable with the attention.
Master of ceremony duties for Midnight Memories Grand March and Coronation were ably handled once again by much beloved psychology teacher and secret stand-up star, Mandi Erickson.
“I truly believe that we give our children two things … one is roots … and the other is wings. Our job is to give them roots that are deep, strong and steeped in tradition so they always know where home is … while simultaneously lifting them - giving them the confidence in themselves to set out on their own and fly,” Erickson said.
The fuss and formality passed in a blink, committed to digital memories, but the night was still young and a celebration on the river was yet to come.
